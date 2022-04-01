Sonic The Hedgehog Is Coming To A Breakfast Table Near You

Videogames and cereal have gone hand-in-hand for years. According to Comicbook, Kellogg's released a Pokemon tie-in cereal in the early 2000s that came loaded with Pikachu marshmallows. Pac Man and Donkey Dong also made appearances on the front of cereal boxes with their own signature breakfast staples. Cheerios even used Sonic the Hedgehog to promote their brand and even offered fans the chance to win a Sega Genesis game console by enjoying the cereal.

While Sonic made a cameo on the front of Cheerios back in the day, the character never got a true moment in the limelight with its own cereal. All that now looks to change. Game Rant reports that Sega and General Mills have teamed up to create a new line of Sonic-based foods, including a new cereal. While Sonic fans need to keep their eye on this product's release, any casual fans and lovers of the game might raise some questions over the design of this particular cereal.