Chipotle Is Giving Away Thousands Of Free Burritos -- Here's How To Get One
Chipotle has officially launched its latest celebrity meal. In a press release shared with Mashed, Chipotle has partnered with the Twitch streamer Karl Jacobs to promote its brand new menu item — Pollo Asado. This roasty chicken is the first new chicken item released by the fast casual chain in 29 years and they are celebrating in a big way.
According to an ingredient list posted to Twitter, the Karl Jacobs Burrito includes brown rice, pinto beans, tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, queso blanco, and guacamole. The cost is $13.05 and the burrito will fill you with 1,035 calories.
The item can only be ordered via the app or Chipotle's website, as requesting the Karl Jacobs Burrito in some locations might result in blank faces and wasted time. You can, however, order a burrito with all of the ingredients. The favorite to-go order of the gaming icon is only available for a limited time.
Get on Twitch for more details
To commemorate this milestone, Chipolte and Karl Jacobs team up to give away at least 10,000 codes for free Pollo Asado entrees. According to the announcement obtained by Mashed, along with some Chipotle superfans and other gaming creators, Karl will host a custom Minecraft competition created specifically to highlight the ingredients in his favorite burrito on his Twitch channel, which you can head to for more information.
The fast casual chain also puts Karl in the spotlight in its new commercial, featuring "fresh ingredients." Fun Fact: The ad was filmed at the gamer's local Chipotle restaurant.
When the collaboration reached Twitter, many fans commented excitedly, however, some were a bit put off. One fan states, "Karl, I like your content 'n all but gawd damn 13.05 for a burrito!?"
Indeed, that's almost $6 more than a chicken burrito was in December, but the Karl Jacobs Burrito is a limited edition, specially branded dish. If you don't want to shell out the dough, you can try this copycat Chipolte chicken burrito recipe at home.