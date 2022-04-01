Chipotle Is Giving Away Thousands Of Free Burritos -- Here's How To Get One

Chipotle has officially launched its latest celebrity meal. In a press release shared with Mashed, Chipotle has partnered with the Twitch streamer Karl Jacobs to promote its brand new menu item — Pollo Asado. This roasty chicken is the first new chicken item released by the fast casual chain in 29 years and they are celebrating in a big way.

According to an ingredient list posted to Twitter, the Karl Jacobs Burrito includes brown rice, pinto beans, tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, queso blanco, and guacamole. The cost is $13.05 and the burrito will fill you with 1,035 calories.

The item can only be ordered via the app or Chipotle's website, as requesting the Karl Jacobs Burrito in some locations might result in blank faces and wasted time. You can, however, order a burrito with all of the ingredients. The favorite to-go order of the gaming icon is only available for a limited time.