Aldi Shoppers Are Loving These Unexpected Popcorn Flavors

A ton of popcorn flavor variations have popped up over the years. Diners who have gotten tired of regular buttered popcorn have experimented with parmesan popcorn, garlic herb popcorn, and even truffle popcorn, per Insanely Good. Others have tried out sweet combinations and had luck with birthday cake popcorn, Snickers popcorn, and marshmallow popcorn (via Top Teen Recipes). The flavor floodgates have truly opened for this snack in recent years, and Aldi plans to join the fray with one of its latest offerings that has social media buzzing.

Instagrammer @adventuresinaldi stumbled upon Utopia Market's Mozzarella Tomato Basil Popcorn and Jalapeño Lime Popcorn, and had to take a picture of the discovery for their followers. They captioned the post with, "Okkkk flavored popcorn, I see you! I could get down with either of these flavors!! The mozzarella basil is the most intriguing to me tho for sure. What about you?! Have you tried either of these?!" Fans immediately chimed in with their thoughts and couldn't stop praising the find.