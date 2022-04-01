Don't Fall For This Cadbury Scam This Easter Season

Fans of Cadbury chocolate and Cadbury creme eggs would be the first to say the candies are an essential part of any Easter basket. However, if you're on WhatsApp and you find a message encouraging you to click on a link to get a free chocolate basket from the famed chocolate company, you might want to give that "contest" a hard pass, because it appears to be part of a seasonal phishing scam. The message incorporates the image of a purple Cadbury egg with a message saying "5,000 free gifts for you", and if you click through, you could end up on a site that might look authentic, inviting you to fill out a form and answer questions for a chance to get a basket, per Express.

The chocolate maker has taken to Twitter to warn followers about the con and stated, "We've been made aware of circulating posts on social media claiming to offer consumers a free Easter Chocolate basket. We can confirm this hasn't been generated by us & we urge consumers not to interact. Your security is our priority & we're currently working to resolve this." Unfortunately, the warning may have come too late for some, like the Twitter user who replied, "Sadly saw this too late. Sent and received lots of messages. Passwords changed, just in case."