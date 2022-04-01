Pizza Hut Just Hopped On The Hard Seltzer Trend For April Fool's Day

If you feel like hard seltzers are everywhere these days, you aren't wrong. Ever since White Claw went viral in 2019, says Business Insider, more and more brands have been trying to get in on the action.

Hard seltzer is essentially a mix of carbonated water, flavoring, and alcohol, considered by many to be a healthier option than other alcoholic beverages like beer. Don't get us wrong, hard seltzer is no replacement for water or juice, but it does have fewer calories and less sugar than drinks like wine coolers or cocktails.

Hard seltzer's drinkability and nutritional makeup resulted in many people grabbing White Claw and Truly, hoping to get drunk quicker and end up with a less severe hangover than they'd get with hard liquor. Hard seltzer comes in many flavors, and tends to have a fairly sweet taste, even if it's not technically as sweet as more sugary fare. But if you like your booze more on the savory side, you might get a kick out of Pizza Hut's latest announcement.