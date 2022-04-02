Wendy's Just Brought Back Its $1 Breakfast Deal

On its website, Wendy's describes its Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit as "a fresh-cracked grade A egg on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit with grilled sausage and melted American cheese." Meanwhile, the Bacon, Egg & Cheese version swaps the sausage patty for the same strips of juicy Applewood bacon that come atop the chain's monstrous Baconator. The breakfast handhelds have been met with several positive reviews since debuting on the menu, with one writer at Delishably declaring them as "some of the most delicious breakfast sandwiches I've ever had."

According to Fast Food Menu Prices, ordering either the Sausage, Egg & Cheese or Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuits will typically run you around $2.99 per sandwich before tax. However, for the entire month of April, Wendy's customers heading to the drive-thru for breakfast can grab one of these tasty sammies for just a buck (via PR Newswire). Even if you don't consider yourself a morning person, you have to admit that's a deal worth getting out of bed for in the morning.

Taking part in Wendy's Buck Biscuit deal is easy. Simply head to a participating restaurant during breakfast hours, which are typically 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., and ask for the biscuit sandwich of your choice — or place an order for one through the Wendy's website or mobile app. The price cut can be applied on up to five sammies per transaction and is available for use every day from April 1 through May 1.