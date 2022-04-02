Domino's Just Took Pineapple On Pizza Way Too Literally

"Introducing our newest and very real menu item," the Domino's Pizza social media team tweeted on April 1. A picture is attached to the social media post that shows a slab of pineapple laying in a box with tiny slices of pizza on it.

April fools! Unfortunately, it's not a real item at all — but imagine the respect the pizza chain could have gotten for committing to the bit. Anyway, April Fool's Day is when many companies feel obligated to promote a fake product launch, according to Today, which can serve to remind consumers that some mega-corporations have a sense of humor and are indeed down to earth. Domino's is no different.

Some people played along with Domino's Pizza's joke, such as one person who mock-indignantly asked "Pizza on pineapple? Have you no shame?" "I know it's April fools but I'd actually buy that," another murmured. Others neither realized that it was April Fool's nor were down for satirical pizzas, asking things like "Why?????????"

However, while pineapple on pizza — aka Hawaiian Pizza — can be comical to some, the chain has offered more polarizing pineapple products in the past.