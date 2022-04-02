TGI Fridays Just Launched Three New Combos For Chicken Lovers

Restaurants across the country have found new ways to dish out chicken. According to Taste of Home, standby chains including KFC, Bojangles, and Shake Shack all offer some fried chicken dishes that seriously impress customers. While these items have easily found their audience, that hasn't stopped some entrepreneurial chains from delving even deeper into the world of chicken.

Some customers love the current chicken options at TGI Fridays. According to Restaurant Clicks, the Cajun Shrimp and Chicken Pasta, Chicken Parmesan Pasta, and Signature Whiskey-Glazed Chicken Strips have all tapped into the poultry sweet spot.

Despite the chain having stumbled upon a few hit chicken dishes, the brand is going even further to find more ways to dish out chicken and keep customers excited for this popular protein. Chewboom reports that TGI Fridays has come out with a slew of new poultry specials called Chicken Slammer Combos, which tap into Buffalo, Italian and whiskey-glazed flavors to try to connect with customers.