The Trader Joe's Nacho Dip You Need To Know About If You're Vegan

Veganism has been on the rise in the United States over the past decade and a half. While it used to be thought of as something of a niche diet, the number of people who are vegan has skyrocketed more than 3000% since 2004, according to Live Kindly. As of 2019, 9.7 million Americans identify as plant-based, according to a report by Ipsos Retail Performance.

Not surprisingly, the food industry has reacted accordingly, with vegan and plant-based alternatives flooding the market in response to this growing trend. While a number of big-name meat-free companies have launched in recent years, like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, even individual store brands have also added more vegan items to their selection.

Trader Joe's is one grocery store that stocks a wide variety of vegan and plant-based foods on its shelves. From vegan baked goods to sauces to plant-based meat alternatives, the store has plenty of foods for those who keep a vegan diet (via Cadry's Kitchen). And now, the brand has just added another option with the release of its vegan nacho dip.