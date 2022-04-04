The Best Way To Season Turkey Burgers, According To Robert Irvine

Warmer weather often ushers in the start of grilling season, and one food that's often associated with grilling is burgers. It's common for many people to find someone grilling burgers at barbecues, cook-outs, family get-togethers, and three-day weekend celebrations in the summertime. And though many home cooks have beef burgers down to a science, some other people consider turkey burger recipes to be a little trickier to perfect.

Ground turkey meat is often leaner than ground beef, and it also usually has a milder taste, according to Greatist. That means that the simple sprinkle of salt and pepper you might use on your Angus beef burgers might not be enough for turkey. But you don't have to figure it out how to season them on your own.

Robert Irvine, star of "Dinner: Impossible" and "Restaurant: Impossible," decided to answer a fan's question about turkey burgers on Twitter, and gave some advice on how to make them tasty.