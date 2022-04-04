The Best Way To Season Turkey Burgers, According To Robert Irvine
Warmer weather often ushers in the start of grilling season, and one food that's often associated with grilling is burgers. It's common for many people to find someone grilling burgers at barbecues, cook-outs, family get-togethers, and three-day weekend celebrations in the summertime. And though many home cooks have beef burgers down to a science, some other people consider turkey burger recipes to be a little trickier to perfect.
Ground turkey meat is often leaner than ground beef, and it also usually has a milder taste, according to Greatist. That means that the simple sprinkle of salt and pepper you might use on your Angus beef burgers might not be enough for turkey. But you don't have to figure it out how to season them on your own.
Robert Irvine, star of "Dinner: Impossible" and "Restaurant: Impossible," decided to answer a fan's question about turkey burgers on Twitter, and gave some advice on how to make them tasty.
Irvine uses this specialty seasoning blend
Irvine's turkey burger seasoning trick starts with a pre-made blend. "I love Montreal seasoning with burgers," he told his fan via Twitter. Montreal steak seasoning usually contains a blend of spices such as dried garlic, mustard seeds, coriander, chili flakes, and dill, and is thought to have originated with Romanian immigrants who brought the blend to Canada (via Epicurious). It's similar to the seasoning blend used to flavor Montreal smoked meat, Canada's cousin of pastrami.
But Irvine doesn't season his turkey burgers with just Montreal seasoning. He told his inquiring fan that he also adds celery salt and onion powder to the mix, and he prefers to season them when the meat is at room temperature. When your turkey burgers are done, "Serve with a little Sriracha mayonnaise," the chef recommends.
If you don't want to suffer through bland turkey burgers this grilling season, chef Irvine's seasoning and serving suggestions might just do the trick.