Instagram Is Drooling Over Alex Guarnaschelli's Corn Pasta With Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Summer is on the horizon, and with that comes the reappearance of fresh produce. Alex Guarnaschelli is surely taking advantage of that, as she took to Instagram this weekend with a picture of some hearty corn pasta with sun-dried tomatoes.
Guarnaschelli is a known fan of using fresh fruits and vegetables. In the past, she's whipped up creations from plant-based pasta to roasted broccoli stems. So it's no surprise that as soon as tomato season is right around the corner, she had to get her hands on some freshly-grown goodies and create a recipe out of it.
According to Food Network, tomatoes are typically in season from May to October, though there are some slight differences depending on the region. Tomatoes thrive in warmer, sunnier weather, which makes them the perfect summer vegetable (via Bonnie Plants). It's no wonder Guarnaschelli was quick to assemble a recipe utilizing this brightly-colored fruit.
People are fanning over the sun-dried tomatoes
In her recent Instagram post, Guarnaschelli wrote out detailed instructions on how to create her corn pasta.
The beginning of her caption read, "This is a winter dish with summer flavors when you are impatient for spring to start!" She goes into great detail on the ingredients needed for this dish, including heavy cream, penne pasta, and fresh basil. Corn is also a huge part of this dish, as the celebrity chef wrote out that three whole cups of frozen corn are needed to make this pasta.
Guarnaschelli specified how exactly to make the sauce for this dish, but many people's attention is on the sun-dried tomatoes within the sauce.
One person, @idontgetthishashtag, wrote in the comments, "That looks so comforting and satisfying..." Another user, @menshewmom, wrote, "Oh my gosh! Yum. I could eat this for any meal — breakfast, lunch or dinner."
Though it isn't officially summer, now that tomatoes are in season again, foodies can make a dish that makes it feel like the warmer months.