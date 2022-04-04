Instagram Is Drooling Over Alex Guarnaschelli's Corn Pasta With Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Summer is on the horizon, and with that comes the reappearance of fresh produce. Alex Guarnaschelli is surely taking advantage of that, as she took to Instagram this weekend with a picture of some hearty corn pasta with sun-dried tomatoes.

Guarnaschelli is a known fan of using fresh fruits and vegetables. In the past, she's whipped up creations from plant-based pasta to roasted broccoli stems. So it's no surprise that as soon as tomato season is right around the corner, she had to get her hands on some freshly-grown goodies and create a recipe out of it.

According to Food Network, tomatoes are typically in season from May to October, though there are some slight differences depending on the region. Tomatoes thrive in warmer, sunnier weather, which makes them the perfect summer vegetable (via Bonnie Plants). It's no wonder Guarnaschelli was quick to assemble a recipe utilizing this brightly-colored fruit.