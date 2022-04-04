Waffle House Fans Won't Want To Miss Out On These Adidas Shoes

Internet users are no stranger to collaborations between restaurants and popular clothing brands. Think back to 2014, when McDonald's found itself partnered with luxury clothing brand Moschino on the Vogue runway. Or to 2016, when Coca-Cola and Adidas reintroduced their 2002 collab shoe, plus two new pairs (via Eater).

As recently as 2020, Ben & Jerry's paired up with Nike to produce shoes reminiscent of the ice cream's signature packaging, says Forbes. Talk about sweet kicks! And then Taco Bell launched an entire clothing collection with Forever 21. Perhaps even cooler, Chipotle and e.l.f. Cosmetics teamed up to create an eyeshadow palette, a lip gloss, and a sponge set.

Beginning April 7, fans of food and fashion alike can get their hands on the latest cultural collab. That's right, Waffle House and Adidas are releasing a new pair of shoes, inspired by the best breakfast item: the waffle.