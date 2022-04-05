How Michael Symon Feels About Going On Tournament Of Champions

March Madness may be the premier sporting event of early spring, but over on the Food Network, there's another annual competition that provides just as much thrill: "Tournament of Champions," which made its debut back in 2020. Hosted by Guy Fieri, the bracket-style culinary event sees a group of chefs face off in head-to-head cooking battles with parameters set by a randomizer machine. Following the cook-off, a blind judging determines which of the two dishes was the best, sending one chef to continue on their journey to be crowned the ultimate champion while their competitor is sent home.

You're not wrong in thinking that "Tournament of Champions" sounds like a difficult game. In fact, two-time competitor Amanda Freitag confirmed last year that the competition is just as intense as "Iron Chef America." And yet, chefs are apparently chomping at the bit to secure a spot in the bracket, especially after Fieri doubled the playing field this year from 16 chefs to 32. "We had hundreds of people, more than hundreds of people, come to us that wanted to compete," he told Parade ahead of TOC's Season 3 premiere.

Competition has included a number of instantly-recognizable chefs like Jet Tila, Antonia Lofaso, and Elizabeth Falkner (via Food Network). However, there is one high-profile Food Network star that has yet to step foot in the ring: Michael Symon, leading many foodies to wonder if he would ever consider taking on the challenge that is "Tournament of Champions."