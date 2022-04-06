What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).

Irvine told Sphera that many business owners across the United States request to be on the show, and producers select the eateries based on how long they've been operating and how badly they need Irvine's help. The host explained, "A restaurant that's been a local mainstay and fallen on hard times would get priority over, say, something that opened just a few months ago and never had much of a customer base."

However, what happens to all the money "Restaurant: Impossible" spent on an eatery if it shuts shop after being featured? Irvine recently tackled this question on Twitter — and offered an interesting response.