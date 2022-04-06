Costco Shoppers Have Mixed Feelings About Its Chili

October may be National Chili Month, but there's no need to wait until the fall to indulge in a bowl. In fact, one opinionated writer at Star Courier argued that the warmer months are actually some of the best times of year to chow down on the spicy, beef and bean stew. "The biggest reason to eat hot on hot days is nothing chills you faster than a steamy bowl of chili. Really. You'll note it activates nature's most formidable air conditioner: our sweat glands," they explained.

On the other hand, making chili can be a time-consuming task, not to mention that simmering a pot of it on the stove for hours has the potential to make things uncomfortably warm in the kitchen, resulting in the situation becoming a bit of a catch-22. Fortunately, Costco offers a solution to this dilemma with containers of pre-made chili, which Instagrammer @Costcohotfinds purchased on a recent trip to the big-box retailer.

In a video the Costco fan recently shared to their Instagram account, the social media user picks up one of the 4-plus-pound tubs from their local store, where they cost $3.49 per pound. The video then cuts to the Instagrammer heating up half of the container in a pot on the stove, which they then smother over a bed of fries. "Honestly, this chili is fantastic, french fries or not," the user exclaimed. However, it appears not everybody feels the same.