Here's Where To Find Rao's Homemade's First-Ever Pop-Up Market
In 1896, Charles Rao opened his own restaurant in New York City. The restaurant's authentic Italian cuisine first drew in locals, then diners from around the world. With such fast-growing popularity, the restaurant began assigning tables to specific families for certain weeknights (via Rao's). Like vacation timeshares, these tables could be passed from generation to generation.
When Rao's had gotten so popular that it was turning hungry diners away by the dozen, the Rao family decided to expand. Rao's launched its first jarred pasta sauce in 1992, allowing people across the country to experience its homemade recipes.
Today, the Rao's Homemade lineup includes a variety of different pasta sauces (from marinara to alfredo to basil pesto), dry pasta, jarred soups, and even frozen entrees. These products currently can be purchased online or at your favorite grocery store, but near the end of April, pasta lovers will have a third, limited-time location to shop -– Rao's very own pop-up marketplace.
Rao's Saucery to pop up in New York City
Although Rao's has two additional restaurants in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, its new pop-up marketplace, The Saucery, will join the original Rao's in New York City. According to PR Newswire, The Saucery will be open only three days, starting April 22.
Visitors to the marketplace will get to sample Rao's Homemade products, as well as have the chance to purchase The Saucery exclusives. Those who can't attend in person (admission is free but reservations are required) can attend a virtual version of The Saucery and enter a product giveaway.
A full 100% of The Saucery's proceeds will go to Rao's longtime nonprofit partner, Jersey Cares. This volunteer service helps community-based projects get started, particularly those that benefit the local youth. In 2020, Rao's and Jersey Cares launched an Instagram Live series called #Sauce4Cause to raise awareness and funds for the nonprofit (via Delish). It doesn't get much better than pasta sauce and philanthropy.