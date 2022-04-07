A Vegan Donut Shop Put Martha Stewart's Face On It And Instagram Is Loving It

There are few things more exciting for a small business than getting a visit from a celebrity. Maybe we're riffing here, but imagine being on a cross-country road trip and stopping for lunch at a small diner whose claim to fame is that they served Jerry Seinfeld a plate of pancakes in the 1980s — maybe they even have a framed photo of him on the wall. It's easy to imagine because those of us who come from these less-broadcasted pockets of the country know that residents take pride in these kinds of stories.

With the rise of social media, it's easier than ever for celebs to document their experiences in small towns, and they often use their platforms as a chance to promote specific businesses they visited on their travels. Such is the case for home-cook queen Martha Stewart, who posted on Instagram this week about her latest trip to Oklahoma, which was sponsored in part by Oklahoma State. She procured some sizable eastern redbuds from a nursery, bought a cool table from an antique store, and — most importantly — was treated to a batch of donuts with her face on them from a local vegan bakery.