Instagram Is Cracking Up Over Valerie Bertinelli's Cranky Neighbor

In the world of food, Valerie Bertinelli is a superstar. To her neighbor, however, she is simply a person who sporadically has an entire television crew set up camp in her yard. Bertinelli highlighted this tension on April 6 when she took some time away from filming the fourteenth season of "Valerie's Home Cooking" to record some behind-the-scenes footage for Instagram. The show follows the culinary star as she cooks meals and shares them with her family and friends (via IMDb).

"So, we're trying to shoot the show," the actress began before being cut off by a slight burst of a laugh. "But our neighbor wants to mow his lawn. Thankfully it's a very small lawn. Can you hear that noise?" One could indeed hear that noise, which was a constant drone in the background. It would almost certainly distract viewers from the grilling if the editors failed to remove it in post.

Then, the scene cuts. The actress explained that they filmed the scene regardless and made a joke about the mowing just in case. After the scene, she looked over to see if her neighbor was finished. He was no longer mowing but had moved on to using the leaf blower. "Wonder what he wants?" Bertinelli asked.