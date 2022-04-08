Why A Customer Is Suing Trader Joe's Over Cold-Pressed Juice

As is the case with most large businesses, Trader Joe's has faced its share of scandals over the years, including several lawsuits. For instance, this past December, two employees in Atlanta sued the grocery chain, claiming racial discrimination in the form of unfair working conditions, high levels of scrutiny, and verbal abuse (via Patch). Even after switching to a different Trader Joe's location in southern California, the employees say the discrimination continued.

Just months earlier, another Trader Joe's employee in Philadelphia sued for racial discrimination and harassment. He allegedly received different treatment than his white coworkers when it came to pay bonuses, reports Philadelphia Magazine, and when he brought his concerns to human resources, he said they were brushed aside.

Around this same time, reports came out that several Trader Joe's products contained dangerous amounts of lead. This news led to a major lawsuit, as some products had more than double an adult's daily limit of lead (via Business Insider). Now, not even five months later, Trader Joe's faces yet another charge of labeling misconduct.