This Brand Makes The Worst Bourbon, According To 24% Of People

Because there is a lot of bourbon in the United States, making the decision between which bourbon to chose can be rather confusing. To gauge which brand name bourbon should be avoided at all costs, Mashed conducted a survey and in it we asked 596 people which brand of bourbon was the worst.

The most popular of the bourbon brands competing for the worst position was Basil Hayden's. Only 7.38% of respondents deemed it to be the worst. The two other broadly popular bourbon brands were Knob Creek and Maker's Mark, which got 9.40% and 9.90% of the vote, respectively.

Jumping into the proper double digits, Bulleit received 11.24% of the disapproval. A large gap then occurs before more people agree that Four Roses isn't very good, specifically 17.28%. At 20.64%, Wild Turkey almost won the dubious honor of being the worst version of the spirit. However, there was one that's apparently even less palatable.