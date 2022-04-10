Gordon Ramsay's Bottomless Pizza Has Instagram Talking

Yesterday, Gordon Ramsay posted something on Instagram that very well could have been flagged for sharing suggestive material. The post in question showed a slice of pizza being slowly lifted from its place in a pie, with bits of cheese stretching to remain connected to the leftover pieces. As one person proclaimed alongside a heart-eyed emoji: "Look at that."

The biggest engagement, however, was with what the "Hell's Kitchen" star actually wrote. In typical Ramsay fashion, he had to end his post — which also served as a plug for his pizza restaurant's bottomless pizzas — with "and of course, no pineapple in sight!!" Fair enough. The pizza does indeed lack pineapples. But the chef's words certainly caused a stir, with someone saying "Pineapple would make all those flavors pop more" and another threatening to "add [their] own."

The purpose of the post was to drum up excitement for Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza's bottomless pizzas, his London-based restaurant concept that Foodservice Equipment Journal describes as endless slices of pizza for £15. Ramsay's controversial pineapple-based claims seem ultimately like an attempt to ramp up engagement and get more attention on the post, and people are certainly talking.