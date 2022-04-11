Trader Joe's New Seasonal Snack Looks Like Cadbury Eggs

A seven-ounce bag of the Trader Joe's Candy Coated Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds retails for $3.99, compared with $2.98 for a nine-ounce bag of Cadbury Mini Eggs from Walmart.

Fellow Instagrammer Trader Joe's List is definitely here for the festive eggs. "I've said it once and I'll say it again, if you're too old to get an Easter basket, just go to Trader Joe's in April," the caption read. That is, of course, if you're lucky enough to find them in stock. One commenter lamented that their local store was out of the candy, and another added, "They are also done for the season, so only what's in store is left!"

Those who've been able to get their bunny paws on a bag, however, have largely been satisfied. One user wrote that they "are quite dangerous to have around!" and another said that they "finished the bag in one sitting." However, you can't please all the people, all the time. Helenebickmore said that the candies, "Tasted like chalk." No doubt the big bunny wouldn't be too happy to find out about that!