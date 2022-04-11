How A Coffee Spill Led To A Lawsuit Againt Dunkin'

A 39-year old New Jersey man has filed a lawsuit against the proprietors of a Dunkin' location in Totowa, New Jersey. He allegedly sustained severe injuries after the hot coffee he purchased from the restaurant on August 25, 2021, spilled in his lap, NJ.com reported. According to the April 4 filing in Superior Court of Passaic County, Evan Arlington "suffered second and third-degree burns" that have rendered him permanently injured and unable to work. It appears that he is seeking direct damages to compensate him for his related medical bills, as well as consequential/punitive damages to compensate for his pain and suffering and the loss of his earning capacity.

The dollar amount Arlington is seeking has not been made public at this time, and Dunkin' has not yet responded to NJ.com's requests for comment. However, given the high cost of litigation, particularly when we're talking about a case brought by an individual against a corporate entity, one might suspect that Arlington sees the potential for a significant damages reward if he successfully makes it case. If so, he wouldn't be wrong. There's a robust body of case law that has developed over the last 30 years on the issue of who should be held responsible when someone suffers burns from hot beverages served to them outside the home.