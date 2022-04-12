The Real Reason Russian Brewers Are Facing A Shortage

Russians who are peeved about the shuttering of various restaurants and businesses like McDonald's and Starbucks are likely to be even more annoyed when local beer brewers can't churn out product in the coming months. All of this, of course, is due to Russia's unrelenting invasion of Ukraine. But while many banks and restaurants are exiting stage left in a show of solidarity for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his people, the beer situation is the result of ongoing sanctions designed to cripple the Russian economy and otherwise make people mad enough to throw in the invasion towel.

The problem brewers are facing has to do with the import of hops, an all-important beer flavoring ingredient. Russian beer producers currently have enough stock of hops to last them for an estimated few months, says Food & Wine. Once that supply is used up, however, they're in a bit of a pickle. This is because, per Reuters, 98% of hops used by Russian brewers come mostly from Germany, the United States, and the Czech Republic. As you can imagine, none of these countries are inclined to help Russia avoid a beer shortage as long as troops are still bombing and pillaging Ukraine.