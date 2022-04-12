The Simple Snack Zooey Deschanel Makes For Guests
Celebrities have an extensive history of going big when they invite guests over. So Yummy! reports that Ariana Grande has served her guests small cakes emblazoned with her face, Khloe Kardashian handed out cotton candy animals for her daughter True's first birthday, and Beyonce once rolled out a marvelous cake inspired by a geode. Not every celebrity spread includes an elaborate dessert, of course — Katy Perry once dished out yellow and green mashed potatoes and Travis Scott has treated his guests to "spiked Slurpees."
In comparison, actress Zooey Deschanel eschews any big centerpiece spreads when it comes to making her guests happy. According to Eat This, Not That!, Deschanel really started focusing on what and how she ate back in 2014 when she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, and started focusing on what kinds of items make for good snacks. The star has started repping the benefits of foods like mixed fruits and carrots with lemon hummus. While these combos prove delicious, one set of offerings truly takes the cake.
Deschanel's go-to guest snack
While Zooey Deschanel may automatically reach for the hummus and carrots when it's snacktime for her family, she does have one go-to strategy when it comes to feeding a group of guests. Eat This, Not That! reports that she typically likes to lay out a cheese platter for guests alongside nuts, seeds, and olives. She particularly loves dishing out Marcona almonds and even assembles a separate vegan cheese plate due to the fact that many friends and guests in her circle don't consume animal products. Deschanel has a particular relationship with her friends who want a meat-free option, as she too went vegetarian after hosting the show "Your Food's Roots."
In addition to a cheese platter that can accommodate anyone, Deschanel also has a soft spot for serving up rice cakes and protein balls made from various nut butters, seeds, honey, cocoa powder, and more. Anyone in the actress' position has most likely had to find ways to accommodate a variety of eaters over the years, and the star's snack routine presents an elegant yet simple solution to the question of what to serve guests at a get-together.