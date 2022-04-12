The Simple Snack Zooey Deschanel Makes For Guests

Celebrities have an extensive history of going big when they invite guests over. So Yummy! reports that Ariana Grande has served her guests small cakes emblazoned with her face, Khloe Kardashian handed out cotton candy animals for her daughter True's first birthday, and Beyonce once rolled out a marvelous cake inspired by a geode. Not every celebrity spread includes an elaborate dessert, of course — Katy Perry once dished out yellow and green mashed potatoes and Travis Scott has treated his guests to "spiked Slurpees."

In comparison, actress Zooey Deschanel eschews any big centerpiece spreads when it comes to making her guests happy. According to Eat This, Not That!, Deschanel really started focusing on what and how she ate back in 2014 when she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, and started focusing on what kinds of items make for good snacks. The star has started repping the benefits of foods like mixed fruits and carrots with lemon hummus. While these combos prove delicious, one set of offerings truly takes the cake.