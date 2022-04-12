These Frozen Meals Are The First To Be 100% Carbon-Neutral

This summer, frozen meals will receive a green upgrade. Evol has announced that in June, eight of its frozen meals will be certified as carbon neutral. They explain in a press release that the meals will not only be made in a zero-waste facility but that the carbon emitted during the production of the meals will be offset by investments.

The meals in question consist of five carnivorous options and three vegetarian ones. The ones with meat include the new Five Cheese Alfredo Mac with Chicken, the Fire Grilled Steak, the Chicken Enchilada Bake, the Chipotle Chicken Mac and Cheese, and the Teriyaki Chicken. The vegetarian meals that have been made carbon neutral are the Truffle Parmesan Mac and Cheese, the Portabello and Goat Cheese Ravioli, and the Butternut Squash Ravioli.

Each frozen meal will have a suggested retail price of $4.49. For the longtime Evol enjoyer, the biggest change will be the introduction of a new product and the addition of "Carbon Neutral" to the packaging of the products.