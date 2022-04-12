Why Everyone Is Talking About Cinnabon's New Protein Drinks
Fans of nutritional beverages may be excited to hear that Cinnabon has released a new protein drink that both reflects the warm, sweet flavors of its products and will help get them to their fitness goals. Though Cinnabon is a business that is mainly associated with the kiosks at shopping malls, it does have a handful of flavored products that fans can buy at their local supermarket. These include the International Delight Cinnabon Creamer and Breyers Cinnabon, which customers can find at grocery stores (via Cinnabon).
But the bakery doesn't only make sweet products — it's actually experimented with more savory items as well. These include its Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Bites and the CheddarRoll, which are part of its Breakfast Creations collection. With this wide range of products, making the leap to create a protein drink shouldn't be too daunting for the bakery company: Cinnabon has announced a partnership with protein drink producer BOOST to make a new beverage (via PR Newswire).
It's protein-packed and has an agreeable taste
According to PR Newswire, the new drink, which is simply called BOOST High Protein Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Flavored Nutritional Drink, is 250 calories and includes 20 grams of protein (via BOOST).
In addition, the beverage is packed with calcium, zinc, iron, selenium, and Vitamins C & D, which could be of interest to athletes or those who frequently go to the gym. But in general, protein is a very important macronutrient, as it helps rebuild muscle and keeps the body satiated for long periods of time. A news release about the beverage states that over 44% of adults over the age of 60 don't meet their minimum protein requirement, so the hope of this product is to help assist in reaching that healthy goal without sacrificing tasty flavors.
And already, there are favorable reviews on the product's Amazon page. "Delicious. Sensational taste and nutrition," wrote one commenter. Whether consumed as a post-workout snack or an on-the-go breakfast item, this new protein drink is definitely something unique.