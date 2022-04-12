Why Everyone Is Talking About Cinnabon's New Protein Drinks

Fans of nutritional beverages may be excited to hear that Cinnabon has released a new protein drink that both reflects the warm, sweet flavors of its products and will help get them to their fitness goals. Though Cinnabon is a business that is mainly associated with the kiosks at shopping malls, it does have a handful of flavored products that fans can buy at their local supermarket. These include the International Delight Cinnabon Creamer and Breyers Cinnabon, which customers can find at grocery stores (via Cinnabon).

But the bakery doesn't only make sweet products — it's actually experimented with more savory items as well. These include its Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Bites and the CheddarRoll, which are part of its Breakfast Creations collection. With this wide range of products, making the leap to create a protein drink shouldn't be too daunting for the bakery company: Cinnabon has announced a partnership with protein drink producer BOOST to make a new beverage (via PR Newswire).