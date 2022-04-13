This Is How Long It Really Takes To Film Beat Bobby Flay

Being on television might seem glamorous, and while the actual shows themselves do look amazing, it takes plenty of time and hard work to get them where they need to be. Such is the case with Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay," which includes two rounds. The first is between two contestants who prepare a dish with an ingredient chosen by Flay. The winner of that round gets to go up against the celebrity chef.

While the entire show takes about a half-hour from opening credits to finish, we know it takes a lot more time than that to cook up a masterpiece. So just how much time does it take to shoot a "Beat Bobby Flay" episode? After posting the question "Ask me anything about Beat Bobby Flay" to his Instagram story, the chef reveals that it takes "about four hours to film an episode" and "We usually shoot two per day with a break in between."

And that's not the only thing Bobby Flay shares during this Q&A. He also says that chefs get to try the food as soon as it's ready, but behind the curtain, so they get served the dish the way it would be presented in a restaurant. He also says the time limit is as real as it gets.