Chef Kenneth Hardiman Gets Ready To Serve Tens Of Thousands At The Kentucky Derby - Exclusive Interview

How many people do you expect to feed with this menu this year?

Within our premium location spaces, over 20,000 a day for Derby Oaks. For a total for the whole property, we're looking at over 170,000. That's including concessions, the whole gamut of it, so we're excited.

How much food will you make to feed all of these people?

I can give you some numbers off the top of my head. Vidalia onions — we're looking at over 1,500 pounds of Vidalia onions that we're going to use in certain dishes, about 8,000 pounds in short ribs, [and] a little over 10,000 pounds in chicken product alone. We're going to do about 12,000 pounds of cocktail shrimp. It's going to be a lot of food that we're going to be producing here.

You've got experience with an event like this, previously as the Chef for the Milwaukee Bucks. How do you approach a culinary undertaking like this, creating a menu that is so delicious, but is also possible to execute on this scale?

It takes time and planning. We want to do things the right way, that speaks to the guests at the end of the day, staying very organized, and making sure we're pulling from our resources, what we're able to do, and building on top of those things.

There's tons of prep work leading up to it. Right now, we're actually bringing in products, as we speak. [We're] going through the production process of packaging, organizing, getting things where they need to get, and getting our distribution plan finalized, our schedules for firing the product, and making sure everybody [understands] what we're going to be doing.

I'm trying to imagine chopping 15,000 pounds of Vidalia onions!

Well, we certainly have a lot of manpower coming in. We have a lot of manpower here, from the state. This is a very huge undertaking for us, but we utilize all the resources we possibly can.

How far in advance did the preparation start?

We started some items this week, as far as bringing in some proteins, and getting those things marinated and ready to go so we can start the cooking process. We won't bring in the vegetables and stuff until we get a little bit closer to [the event], and breads, and all that stuff. We're excited. We're pumped. We're moving right along.