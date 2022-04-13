Why A New Tequila Brand Takes Its Inspiration From The Zodiac

Liquor store shelves contain all kinds of tequila varieties, from Silver to Reposado and everything in between. Each type is as unique as it is essential to the cocktail arena, and there are many distinctions among them, like the important difference between gold and silver tequila. Derived from the agave plant, tequila is exclusively produced in Mexico, where conditions are ripe for harvesting and fermenting the giant aloe vera-like plant.

More than 160 species of agave exist in Mexico, but only one — Blue Webber agave — can call itself the source of tequila (per Decanter). Bars typically stock the shelves with household name brands like Jose Cuervo and Don Julio, but there are any number of companies ready to fill your glass these days. Often accompanied by a lime, some tequilas are better suited for shots, and some work better in cocktails.

People often have brand allegiances when it comes to the liquors they purchase, but a new company that recently arrived on the spirits scene guarantees more than your everyday buzz.