Why Twitter Is Accusing Brad Leone Of Promoting Botulism

Before the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen's sterling reputation fell to a string of racial equity transgressions in 2020 — including offering lower pay to the employees of color who appeared in the magazine's video series, per The New York Times — viewers came to know and love the cast of characters on its wildly popular YouTube channel as one big, dysfunctional family.

There was Sohla El-Waylly, whose enthusiasm for food and encyclopedic knowledge of cooking has served her well as a prolific YouTube freelancer. There was Claire Saffitz, who set out to recreate popular store-bought confections on "Gourmet Makes" and has since put out a cookbook and helmed her own channel. There were Priya Krishna, Rick Martinez, Molly Baz, and Carla Lalli Music, all of whom have continued to succeed in the post-BA food world with flying colors. And then there's Brad Leone, the effusively energetic Jersey boy who has worked his way up from BA's Test Kitchen Manager to an integral facet of the magazine's print and digital presence.

Leone's BA series, "It's Alive," sees the affable chef fermenting anything he can get his hands on, from mussels to PB&J. The YouTube series is still going strong — but recently, critics have taken issue with some of Leone's cooking methods. Food journalist Joe Rosenthal took to Twitter on April 11 to warn against the threat of botulism (a dangerous strand of food poisoning that can lead to serious illness, per the CDC) in some of Leone's videos.