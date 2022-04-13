Padma Lakshmi's Seafood Rule Has The Internet Divided

Padma Lakshmi may not have gone to culinary school, but she definitely knows her way around a kitchen. The former model released her first cookbook in 1999 and has gone on to author two more, in addition to hosting 18 seasons of Bravo's Emmy award-winning cooking competition "Top Chef" as well as the Hulu docuseries "Taste the Nation."

Needless to say, Lakshmi has certainly proven that she knows the ins and outs of the culinary world. However, that's not to say that her opinions are always widely revered. Case in point: This week, the foodie's thoughts on the combination of seafood and dairy caused a bit of a divide amongst her Twitter followers.

The subject came up earlier today after former NBA player Rex Chapman re-tweeted a TikTok video by Josh Scherer in which "Mythical Kitchen" host demonstrated how to make a Spokane-style pizza using canned salmon and mozzarella cheese, amongst other ingredients (Scherer's 'za also called for sliced strawberries, but that's a debate for another day). "Somebody call the cops..." Chapman wrote, prompting Lakshmi to share her own views on the ingredient combo.

"Seafood + dairy? Absolutely not," she tweeted.