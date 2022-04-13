Michael Strahan's Microwave Confession Has Twitter Divided

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that roughly 90% of kitchens in America are home to a microwave, and it's not hard to understand why. The appliance has dozens of uses, including a few you might not know about, like cooking baked potatoes, risotto, and even a batch of chocolate chip cookies — and let's not forget how easy it makes reheating leftovers for dinner or popping a bag of popcorn for a movie night. Even some of the world's most notable chefs are a fan of the device, like David Chang. "The microwave is an amazing, amazing machine," he gushed in an interview with Insider last year. However, it appears that not everyone has the same passion for the kitchen gadget as the Momofuku founder. In fact, some people don't even own one at all. Gasp!

So, who are these people living their lives microwave-free? Well, we don't have the full list of names, but we do know that it includes Michael Strahan. The former NFL star took to Twitter this week to not only admit that his kitchen lacks a microwave, but that it's absent by choice. "I don't have a microwave in the kitchen because I like the way the food tastes when you heat it up in the oven or on the stove," the "Good Morning America" host explained in a video that, per his request, has sparked a major debate among his followers.