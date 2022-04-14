Aldi Just Assured Low Prices To Its Customers

Gas prices may be souring, but not the cost to shop at Aldi. The international supermarket chain is a fan favorite amongst college students. Study Break notes that the store is great for students with a tighter budget because many of the products on the shelves are Aldi exclusives, so shoppers can save a huge chunk of money compared to pricier name-brand items. However, that doesn't mean that these goods are low-quality.

Aldi is also great for those who want cheap plant-based products. According to PETA, Aldi has some amazing meat alternatives and dessert items, once again making it an ideal market for those with a low budget and not a lot of time. Because of all these great affordable options, Aldi's fanbase likely isn't going anywhere. The chain even has its own fan accounts on Instagram, such as @aldifavoritefinds. But Aldi USA recently took to its Facebook account to post a statement to reassure its customers of its low prices.