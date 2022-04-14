Padma Lakshmi Has Feelings About That Spokane Pizza Video

Every region is known for dishing out the best of something, be it New England clam chowder, Texas barbecue, or Los Angeles burgers. When it comes to pizza, Americans are quick to point out the difference between Chicago-style and New York-style pizza, but most people wouldn't think to single out the 'za west of the Mississippi. Sure, you can find good pizza in most U.S. cities, but the best slices will likely be imitations of the classic styles.

While we're on this abridged food journey throughout the States, let's stop in Spokane, the eastern Washington city known as the birthplace of Father's Day. While visitors on a Pacific Northwest food tour might be more inclined to stop in Seattle, a 2021 roundup in Eater points to a slew of noteworthy dining destinations in the Lilac City, shouting out the Neapolitan-style pizza at the gastropub The Flying Goat. While some Spokane restaurants may sling decent pies, however, the city isn't necessarily known for having a famous regional specialty.

That is, unless you ask Josh Scherer, the Spokane native and "A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich" podcast host who recently shared a video on Twitter featuring a loaded homemade "Spokane-style pizza" that he touts as "the most underrated regional pizza" around. Many people would beg to differ, including celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi. The "Top Chef" host responded to the video on Twitter with a single emoji.