Donatos Just Added The Perfect Party Dessert To Its Menu

Pizza chains have a long history of dishing out crowd-pleasing desserts. According to Delish, Domino's Pizza serves up a chocolate lava crunch cake that fans easily rank right next to the brand's pizza menu. Others have found ways to top traditional pizzas with sweet offerings like frosted brownies or chocolate pudding, per Taste of Home. While these items have found their way into the hearts of diners everywhere, that hasn't stopped some chains from continuing to push the boundaries of new sweet flavor creations.

Donato's Pizza has experimented with new takes on sweet dough twists, according to Globe Newswire. The brand found success with their Oreo-filled Cookies n' Cream Twists and Valentine's Twists over the past few months. After enough positive support from the public, the restaurant decided to expand its dessert menu to include a new offering called a Party Twist and its image truly lives up to its name.