Instagram Is All Over This Costco Orange Chicken Air Fryer Hack

Costco is known for its wide selection of quick and easy-to-prepare frozen meals. However, while these freezer finds are convenient, many people can find them to be a bit bland or boring. Fortunately, there are quite a few ways home chefs can kick these ready-to-heat items up a notch with some simple tricks and ingredients — and without sacrificing convenience. One Costco shopper recently showed their followers how they utilized an air fryer, along with some rice and veggies, to turn the chain's frozen orange chicken from a simple entree into a complete, satisfying, and balanced meal.

Air fryers have become a popular appliance in recent years, since they make it easy to deliver that crispy, golden brown, "fried" texture to all kinds of foods using convection heat generated by hot air and a fan. Unlike traditional frying, air fryers do not use much oil, so there is less prep and clean-up required, making them the ideal tool for whipping up a crispy, tasty, yet still quick and easy meal, even when using leftovers or frozen ingredients.