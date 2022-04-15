Costco's Raspberry Cookies May Be The Next Closest Thing To Crumbl

Cookie fans can't get enough of Crumbl Cookies. According to the company website, two cousins decided to start a fresh-baked cookie business that gave consumers the best chocolate chip cookie in the world. Over time, their establishment branched out to multiple locations and states and the chain started offering a variety of new flavors each week. Customers loved the store, but keeping track of the flavors eventually became overwhelming. One user on Reddit tasked themself with the ordeal of documenting every Crumbl flavor out there and it appears the brand has never released a simple raspberry cookie.

Costco may have a product that can fill that very spot in the hearts of shoppers. Instagrammer @costcobuys stumbled upon sugar-dusted raspberry cookies during one of their latest shopping trips and had to take a video of the find for their followers. They captioned the video with text reading, "Raspberry Crumble Cookies are one of my Costco bakery favorites! These all butter cookies have a raspberry filling and are seriously AMAZING! These also taste great warmed up, and they freeze well! Get 12 cookies for $9.99!" Fans echoed this sentiment and couldn't wait to jump in with their own takes on the product.