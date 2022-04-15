A UK Restaurant Wants You To Lock Your Phone Away For A Discount

It's true that some chefs wish that you'd turn off your phone when eating. More concretely, some restaurants have not given up the struggle against cellphones. Yesterday, Kent Online talked with a restaurant in the London suburb Rainham about its recently instituted attempt to get its patrons to put their phones away. "A couple of years ago we had a large group come in for lunch and I noticed something was different," Rajeev Gupte, the manager of Spice Fusion, explained. "As I watched them I realised they were all engaged talking to each other, none of them had their phones in their hands."

This led to the idea that the restaurant announced via Facebook on April 4. Tables of four or more can receive a 20% discount on their meal if they stow their cellphones in a locked box. The box and key for the lock will remain at the table, and this deal occurs every Monday. This isn't the only institution to try to appeal to humanity's desire for deals. In 2018, the BBC reported that a pub in the Welsh town of Wrexham would give diners a 25% discount for all food on Mondays if they put their phones away.