Nigella Lawson's 'Easter Friday' Recipe Is A Must-Try

That Nigella Lawson loves this time of year is no secret. Spring has special meaning to her because, as she put it to NPR, the season "does feel like the reaffirmation of life and nature. And I think it's impossible not to be touched by that. And if you're someone who likes eating, it's impossible not to exploit that in the kitchen." To celebrate her love for the season and mark the holidays of Easter and Passover this weekend, Lawson took to social media to share what she described on the Nigella website as "an Easter favorite": Kedgeree Risotto.

The Nigella website calls the recipe, which brings together elements of British-Indian and Italian cooking, a "strange hybrid of a recipe." Judging from a recipe for the traditional British breakfast Kedgeree supplied by The Spruce Eats, the ingredients Lawson uses in her risotto sound nearly identical. But she asks that arborio rice be used in place of basmati rice, which is as called for in a BBC recipe with the same name. She also recommends that those making her British-Indian-inspired rendition "add no grated Parmesan to this risotto. Italians never grate cheese on fish pastas or fishy risottos and even if this dish is not Italian, their strictures still hold good."