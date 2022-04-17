This Actor Rolled Up His Sleeves To Prepare Food For Ukrainian Refugees

Feeding hungry refugees, particularly at the fringes of a war zone, is no small thing – but actor Liev Schreiber showed everyone he was more than up to the task, as he took to social media to extend an invitation to Ukrainian refugees who crossed over into Prezmsyl, "located less than 10 miles from" Poland's border with the embattled country, per The New York Times. The city has become ground zero for many refugees fleeing Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

In the Instagram video where he was seen wearing a black apron, Schreiber announced, "In honor of Passover, we're going to be cooking 900 kilos of brisket." He further revealed that he was working with chef Marc Murphy as well as with music producer and Ideal Management President Ace Lichtenstein. "To everyone who donated, thank you so much, have an amazing Easter, have an amazing Passover, Chag Sameasch, and please donate if you can." But the actor also set the stage for what he was about to say in his post's caption, saying: "Let all who are hungry come and eat." Jews recite this ancient phrase during #Passover, which begins Friday. Doing our part with @wckitchen here in #Poland, where we're preparing a traditional Passover feast for Ukrainian #refugees."