The Surprising Ingredient That's Become Cheaper Since The Ukranian War

Easter may have come and gone, but that's no reason to stop indulging in your favorite chocolates — and now there may be a financial benefit to continue enjoying this sweet treat. Per The Wall Street Journal, raw cocoa prices are a bit lower today than they were before Russia invaded Ukraine; a ton of cocoa now costs $2,483.27 from $2,489.84, which is how much cocoa cost before the war started.

Analysts who spoke to the WSJ, like Jonathan Parkman who is joint head of agriculture at Marex Financial, say cocoa prices have only risen about 18% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and supplies are stable. This is far cry from the past prediction that chocolate may be among the 2022 food shortages.

The slight decrease in the price of cocoa is significant because it's comparable to other agricultural commodities like corn and wheat, which have risen by (nearly) an astounding 150% since the start of the pandemic. The discrepancy in the prices between staples like corn and wheat, which are used to manufacture savory snacks, and chocolate, can be explained by the fact that cocoa is not as sensitive to the shocks created by the fighting in Europe. Before the war, Ukraine supplied 11.5% of the world's wheat and 17% of the world's corn, while Russia provided 16.8% of global wheat supplies, per Deutsche Welle.