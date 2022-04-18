Papa John's Just Added A Spicy Snack To Its Appetizer Lineup
For many pizza lovers, Buffalo chicken wings are the perfect appetizer to pair with their favorite slice of 'za. However, with poultry continuing to boast higher-than-normal prices on the menu at a majority of pizzerias, some may be looking for another way to add a little bit of spice to their weekly pizza night. If this sounds like you, we're excited to tell you that your search for a heat-bringing starter might be over, as Papa John's is adding a spicy new snack to its appetizer menu that may be just the thing for customers who enjoy setting their mouths ablaze.
Per ChewBoom, the chain will be selling Spicy Pepperoni Rolls — which will consist of pizza sauce, pepperoni, jalapeños and cheese rolled up pinwheel-style in the delivery giant's "original, fresh, never frozen dough" — alongside its various pies for a limited time. Those looking to kick up the spice level a bit more can also drizzle or dunk the rolls in the accompanying Spicy Garlic sauce, which Thrillist describes as a variation of the chain's beloved Garlic dipping sauce that's been made hotter thanks to the addition of red chiles and jalapeños.
The app will be sold in eight-count orders for the suggested price of $5.49 and will be available nationwide from Monday, April 25 through Sunday, July 10, per Business Wire. However, if you can't wait to sink your teeth into this spicy snack, you may be able to get your hands on them now.
Papa John's Rewards members already have access to its spicy new appetizer
They say that "patience is a virtue," but we don't blame the spice lovers out there who are finding it hard to wait now that word of Papa John's new Spicy Pepperoni Rolls is out. Fortunately, if you're a member of Papa John's Rewards program, you don't have to wait another minute to try the latest addition to the chain's appetizer menu, as Business Wire reports customers who have signed up for their loyalty program can go ahead and place an order for them right now.
Members simply have to sign in to their account to be granted exclusive access to the cheesy, pepperoni-and-jalapeño-stuffed snack, and the good news doesn't stop there. Papa John's Rewards members have also been given early access to the pizza giant's new Epic Pepperoni-Stuffed Crust Pizza, which, as its name suggests, elevates the restaurant's stuffed-crust pies with the addition of pepperoni that's been baked right into the dough.
As of this writing, the jury's still out on whether or not Papa John's Spicy Pepperoni Rolls hit the spot, though YouTuber Peep This Out! was able to get his hands on the chain's new Epic Pepperoni-Stuffed Crust Pizza. "There's really nothing wrong with this whatsoever," he declared in his recent review of the pie, which he ultimately awarded an impressive score of 10 out of 10. For the sake of heat lovers, we hope the chain's spicy new appetizer proves to be just as good.