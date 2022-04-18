Papa John's Just Added A Spicy Snack To Its Appetizer Lineup

For many pizza lovers, Buffalo chicken wings are the perfect appetizer to pair with their favorite slice of 'za. However, with poultry continuing to boast higher-than-normal prices on the menu at a majority of pizzerias, some may be looking for another way to add a little bit of spice to their weekly pizza night. If this sounds like you, we're excited to tell you that your search for a heat-bringing starter might be over, as Papa John's is adding a spicy new snack to its appetizer menu that may be just the thing for customers who enjoy setting their mouths ablaze.

Per ChewBoom, the chain will be selling Spicy Pepperoni Rolls — which will consist of pizza sauce, pepperoni, jalapeños and cheese rolled up pinwheel-style in the delivery giant's "original, fresh, never frozen dough" — alongside its various pies for a limited time. Those looking to kick up the spice level a bit more can also drizzle or dunk the rolls in the accompanying Spicy Garlic sauce, which Thrillist describes as a variation of the chain's beloved Garlic dipping sauce that's been made hotter thanks to the addition of red chiles and jalapeños.

The app will be sold in eight-count orders for the suggested price of $5.49 and will be available nationwide from Monday, April 25 through Sunday, July 10, per Business Wire. However, if you can't wait to sink your teeth into this spicy snack, you may be able to get your hands on them now.