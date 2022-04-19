What You Need To Know About Baskin-Robbins' New Ube Coconut Swirl

If you're grocery shopping in the U.S., it's unlikely that you'll come across an ube sitting in your average supermarket's produce section. In fact, some Americans may not even know what ube is, since this root vegetable isn't native to North America. However, ube has been making an international name for itself in recent years, thanks to its sweet, nutty flavor and vibrant, purple appearance. Ube is a type of purple yam that is indigenous to the Philippines and has long been a staple of many Filipino desserts, according to Real Simple.

Over the past few years, the bright, versatile, and flavorful sweet potato has been becoming more popular in America, as more and more restaurants and pastry shops have come to appreciate its tasty, not to mention visually appealing, potential. Now, this colorful vegetable will be making an appearance in an extremely cool place: a scoop of ice cream. In fact, ube is the star ingredient in the newest Baskin-Robbins' flavor, the Ube Coconut Swirl.