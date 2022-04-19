How Inflation Has Affected A Classic British Takeout Meal

Fish and chips have occupied the heart and soul of Britain for over a century and a half. It was seen as one of the reasons the U.K. triumphed over Germany during the First World War, and it was reported that the British government had worked hard to ensure that fish and chips were not rationed during the Second World War, per the BBC. One half of this dynamic meal duo even made its way into the English lexicon; for a long time, the expression "cheap as chips" was a most British way to describe something as being very inexpensive. (For clarity's sake, "chips" in the U.K. are called "fries" in the U.S., per the BBC, and to the Brits, chips are called "crisps.")

And while fish and chips continue to be one of Britain's favorite takeout dinners and a staple meal for the country's working-class, inflation and a squeeze in supplies triggered by the war between Russia and Ukraine are seeing to it that the dish could well become a memory for many of those who enjoy it.