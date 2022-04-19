An Adorable Bear Keeps Returning To A Bakery In Italy

We humans may share most of our genetic makeup with apes, but sometimes an unlikely member of the animal kingdom surprises us with behavior that seems singularly homo sapien in nature. A 2020 episode of NPR's "Hidden Brain" revealed that rats let out shrill giggles in response to tickling, and a later study cited by the media nonprofit confirmed that 65 animal species "have their own form of laughter." Elephants are known to bury and mourn their dead loved ones, per BBC, while dolphins can exhibit humanoid personality traits like "openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness and neuroticism," per The Guardian.

As for bears, outdoorsy folk will be the first to tell you that the fluffy caniforms get cravings for junk food rather than, say, vegetables, just like humans. That's why campers will often wrap up their provisions and string them high in a tree to avoid a visit from a bear on the hunt for snacks.

In children's books, beloved anthropomorphic bears like Winnie the Pooh and Paddington play on bears' love of honey and sweets. And just like a character from a story, an audacious member of Italy's small Marsican brown bear population proved how far he's willing to go for a decent cookie. According to Food & Wine, the 2-year-old broke into a bakery in the central Italian ski town of Roccaraso, was relocated to a distant reserve a couple of times, and recently came back.