Costco Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its Returning Croissant Lunch Kit

We've all probably had at least one day in our lives when we've missed out on eating lunch. Perhaps you didn't have time to make lunch ahead of time and planned on stepping out for a bite to eat, but suddenly found yourself with absolutely zero time to grab a meal once the lunch hours rolled around. Or maybe you did have time to head down to the deli across the street from the office, only to realize you left your wallet at home right as you were about to order your grub.

Regardless of the reason, we can likely all agree that missing lunch stinks, especially since Livestrong reports that partaking in the midday meal provides us an energy boost to help us power through the rest of the day. Costco is offering a solution to this dilemma thanks to the return of a popular meal kit that Instagram user @costcohotfinds alerted their followers about. "Looks like the croissant sandwiches are back at Costco!!!" the Costco-obsessed Instagrammer said in a post on Monday, April 18 that has been generating tons of buzz.

Their upload also contained a video showing off the ready-to-eat lunch kits, which run for about $10 at @costcohotfinds' location and consist of a Caesar salad, two cups of honey dijon dressing, and a large croissant roasted chicken sandwich that has been cut in half. "This makes 2 meals for me and it's so good heated up in the air fryer," they explained.