You Can Get TGI Fridays' New 4/20 Meal Through Uber Eats

If you're not used to seeing a spate of deals dedicated to April 20, you're likely not alone. As Marketing Dive observed, 2022 has seen a series of chains, including Jack in the Box and Wingstop, get on the 4/20 bandwagon – or as it should be called, the "canna-bus." The outlet speculates that changes to marijuana legislation have something to do with it while the importance of deliveries in the age of COVID looms large in these various offers. Whatever, the reason, TGI Fridays is bringing out the big guns this 4/20.

In honor of the annual weed holiday, the American restaurant chain is debuting a limited-time munchie bundle that includes three Chicken Slammers (per PR Newswire). The mini chicky slammers are coated in TGI's signature Whiskey-Glaze Blaze sauce, which is hotter than the chain's traditional Whiskey-Glaze, and sandwiched into a New England roll. TGI Fridays tops the sliders with a spicy aioli sauce and sesame seasoning.

And would be munchies without a side of loaded fries dressed in white queso, bacon bits, and chopped green onions? Apparently, the chain doesn't think so. The so-named Blazed & Glazed Bundle can only be ordered on the UberEats app. The 4/20-inspired meal will be around from April 20 to May 4, but those who order it on the cannabis holiday will score a special 4/20 promo: $4 off a total of $20 or more.