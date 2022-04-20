Why You Might Start Seeing More Popeyes Around

For a humble purveyor of fried poultry, Popeyes has appeared in a slew of headlines in recent years. It all started with the infamous chicken sandwich wars, which gave way to a lawsuit from an angry customer who sued the chain for "false advertising" after they sold out of said chicken sandwich, per NBC. The craze over the coveted menu item is even associated with a homicide, as a man fatally stabbed another customer for allegedly cutting him in line at a Maryland Popeyes, PennLive reports.

But for all the controversies that have hit the Louisiana-style chicken chain, Popeyes is still drawing in more traffic than ever, thanks in large part to that chicken sandwich, which "generated about $400,000 more per restaurant" when it was first introduced in 2019, according to Forbes. For example, last year saw the first Popeyes location in the U.K., per Time Out, part of an international expansion that comprised hundreds of new locations. The development was clearly a success, because the chain announced this week that it plans to open more than 200 more stores in the U.S. and Canada this year, CNN reports. Popeyes is matching its growth spurt with drive-thru glow-ups and some other major announcements, making this one of the chain's most significant expansions to date.