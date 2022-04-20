Here's How To Earn A Free Starbucks Drink With Half The Rewards

Customers have gone to some notable lengths in order to get free Starbucks. According to From Pennies To Plenty, folks have signed up for the cafe chain's reward's program, used the Starbucks credit card, bought secondhand Starbucks gift cards, and found ways to score free refills in an effort to get more coffee for less. Others have asked for no ice to get more bang for their buck, signed up for a variety of third-party apps to get rebates, or simply asked friends to give them gift cards on special occasions (via Bella Wanana).

In anticipation of Earth Day, Starbucks now has another offer that coffee lovers may want to take note of. Thrillist reports that Starbucks rewards members can bring a reusable cup with them in order to take advantage of a new perk that celebrates the reduction of waste. In the past, bringing a reusable cup could also score you some free coffee, but this new environmentally-friendly twist takes the deal to a new level.